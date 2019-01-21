Cleanup underway after nasty nor’easter dumps snow, sleet, freezing rain in Bay State

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews plowed roads throughout the night as a deep freeze took hold in the Merrimack Valley.

The weekend’s nasty nor’easter left about seven inches of snow in the Andover area followed by ice that left streets slick.

In Leominster, a salt truck rolled over due to the messy road conditions.

“Wheels started to spin and as he did he had to slide backwards,” Raymond Racine of Leominster Public Works explained. “He made a maneuver where he chose to be safe rather than sorry, hit the tree. Flipped the truck. Everyone is fine.”

Across the Bay State, people rushed into the bitter air to clear their properties before the snow turned to ice.

The Rocca’s spent the afternoon shoveling out their home in Andover so they weren’t frozen in.

“We’re really surprised we didn’t get as much as they predicted but that’s good,” Cheryl Rocca said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)