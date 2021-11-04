BOSTON (WHDH) - Cleanup efforts are underway after a pipe burst at a Boston bike shop on Thursday, officials said.

Water could be seen pouring out onto the floor of Urban Cycles on Atlantic Avenue, forcing staff to move several products out of the way.

The owner of Urban Cycles, Andrew P, said he has dealt with setbacks before at his shop, including several break-in attempts.

“It’s making things very difficult to say the least,” the owner said. “A lot of cleanup, and after having my doors smashed in three times this year, this is just one more thing.”

P says the water is leaking all the way down to the basement where the electronics are stored.

The cause of the pipe burst remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

