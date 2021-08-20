CLINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred brought flash flooding across the region on Thursday.

In Beverly, one person pulled out a lawn chair to sit in their flooded basement, and in Worcester, another person could be seen kayaking down a flooded street.

RELATED: Tornado confirmed in Clinton after remnants of Fred wreak havoc in Bay State

Many drivers got stuck in floodwaters, including Alex Luscher who says a brook that runs along Albemarle Road in Newton turned into a rushing river.

“All of a sudden, the river just totally came over the road,” he recalled. “Next thing I knew I was going sideways.”

Luscher’s car floated downstream and crashed into a pedestrian bridge.

Thinking fast, Luscher was able to escape through his sunroof.

“I went for the sunroof, the sunroof opened, I jumped out, the car hit the bridge, and that was that,” he said.

The water eventually receded and crews were able to remove Luscher’s car.

Cleanup is now underway throughout the state.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)