EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Cleanup is underway after severe storms left behind a path of destruction across the Bay State on Wednesday.

Cellphone video captured the chaotic moments after a tree came crashing down onto a home in Easton.

Crews worked to remove the tree that had broke through the walls of the home on Norton Avenue.

Trees also came toppling down in Dracut.

Wanda Boyd says she heard a tree come crashing down onto her mailbox.

“We heard not a loud bang but a bang. Ma freaked out because Ma is in a hospital bed and she’s right by that window,” she recalled.

Tree branches were left scattered across the roads in Merrimac, making them impassable.

A tree fell onto a car in the area of Fenway Park in Boston during a delayed Red Sox game.

Residents in Nashua, New Hampshire experienced nonstop downpours, while those in Atkinson, N.H. saw trees knocked down onto a road.

Debris was also sent onto cars and porches in Rindge, N.H.

“It was just really, really windy and crazy,” Rindge resident Lisa Savard said. “I don’t think I’ve seen anything like it before. My son thought it was a tornado.”

Nearly 25,000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts were without power during the height of the storm.

