Cleanup underway after some Massachusetts communities get more than 2 feet of snow

ASHBURNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Most of the Bay State is looking like a winter wonderland after this week’s storm dumped more than two feet of snow in some places.

Communities including Ashburnham, Fitchburg and Royalston received the most snow following the major storm that lasted from Sunday to Tuesday.

Several other towns and cities across Massachusetts got at least 20 inches.

Many people are dealing with the mess that the storm left behind.

Ashburnham Department of Public Works Superintendent Steve Nims says cleaning up can be frustrating for residents.

“It’s difficult to move around because it’s the first snow of the year,” he said.

Resident Richard Burrows found himself on the roof of his home shoveling off massive mounds of snow. 7’s Steve Cooper joined Burrows to help clear the fresh powder.

“There was nothing here Sunday morning. Nothing at all. And then this is what we get two days almost of snowing,” Burrows said.

Some of the harder hit areas could still have unplowed areas and large snowbanks, making for a dangerous commute.

“It’s very difficult to keep up with that kind of storm,” Nims said. “I hope it’s not a prelude for the rest of the winter. Maybe this will be it.”

