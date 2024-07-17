MILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Neighborhoods in New Hampshire were left a mess Wednesday morning with toppled trees and downed power lines.

A lot of damage was seen in Milford, where large trees on their side stretched across front yards and blocked driveways and where some cars could be seen damaged by falling limbs.

Homeowner Nany Metsiou said she heard the strong winds before all of the snapping.

“It was just shocking,” she said. “We were just sitting in the living room and all of a sudden this wind just came up and you know we just stood and said let’s all gather together and go downstairs, that’s the first thing we said. And then it just happened so fast we didn’t even know what hit us.”

The Milford Fire Department said multiple areas of town were hit hard by Tuesday night’s storm, with “substantial damage” to electric poles, homes, and large trees, leaving some roadways unpassable.

Officials said they’ve been working overnight to clear the roadways.

The National Weather Service will be in New Hampshire today to survey the damage determine if was caused by a tornado or by straight-line winds.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

