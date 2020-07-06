Cleanup underway after storms leave behind trail of damage in Mass.

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Cleanup is underway after storms left behind a trail of damage throughout Massachusetts overnight.

Lightning lit up the night sky as heavy downpours soaked the Bay State.

A tree snapped in Brockton and landed on top of a home. It also hit a car and brought down power lines.

Firefighters in Duxbury say a shed burned to the ground after being hit by lightning.

Trees fell on power lines in Wellsley and Sharon, where branches littered the roadways.

Residents in Stow saw hail fall in the area.

