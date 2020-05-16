Cleanup underway after strong storm rolls through Mass.

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts residents are waking up after strong winds downed trees across the state, knocking power out and wreaking havoc in several communities.

Friday night’s wild weather brought lighting and rain while also downing trees in communities, including Worcester, Billerica, Newton and Chelmsford.

Crews finished cleanup Saturday morning after a large tree blocked a road in Newton as a result of the storm.

A tree came down on a home in Groton, causing major damage and cutting electricity to the house.

Trees also brought down wires in Westford and Chelmsford. Another tree blocked a road in Cambridge.

In Holyoke, whipping winds ripped a roof off of a building, causing residents to vacate and spend the night in a hotel.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)