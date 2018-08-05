WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) -The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday that a tornado touched down in the middle of Webster, ripping a path of destruction right through downtown.

Roofs were ripped from homes and buildings had to be destroyed after the tornado did so much damage to the area Saturday morning.

Kristen says part of the roof to her Main Street dance studio was blown off while she hid in the basement for cover.

“All of a sudden we heard a huge explosion, we heard our windows pop on the front of our studio and all the lights went out and immediately grabbed our purse and our cell phone and ran into our basement and laid on the floor in the closet, and just hope that we were going to be OK,” she said.

Hours later, the cleanup process was underway. Three buildings in the area were seriously injured – two were deemed unsafe and order to be taken down.

Firefighters say more than 40 people have been forced from their homes. One woman suffered minor injuries when debris from one building fell onto her car.

No additional injuries were reported.

