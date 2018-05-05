Cleanup underway after tree takes down power lines in Brockton

BROCKTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews are cleaning up and attempting to restore power after a large tree toppled in a Brockton neighborhood, taking out several utility lines.

The tree came down in a residential neighborhood on North Manchester Street just after 3 a.m. Saturday. Officials say high winds overnight caused the tree to crash across the roadway.

The tree took down power, cable, and telephone lines and also damaged a triple-decker home, but nobody was hurt.

Incredibly, the tree fell directly between two vehicles, leaving neither car damaged.

Crews say they will remove the tree before attempting to repair the lines and restore power and utility services. There is no time estimate yet.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)