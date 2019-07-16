Cleanup underway after tree takes down power lines in Spencer

SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are cleaning up after a large tree toppled onto utility lines in Spencer Tuesday.

The tree came down on a set of live wires blocking Donnelly Cross Road near Point Eastalee, according to police.

Some power disruptions are expected as National Grid crews work to repair the damage.

The road has been temporarily closed to all traffic.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)