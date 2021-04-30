Cleanup underway after truck dumps load of concrete on ramp to Interstate 93 in Charlestown

BOSTON (WHDH) - A cleanup is underway after a truck dumped a load of concrete on the ramp to Intestate 93 in Charlestown on Friday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to the area of Rutherford Avenue before 11 a.m. found a cement truck that had spilled part of its contents on the ramp that carries traffic onto the southbound side of the highway, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The ramp is expected to be closed through at least 12 p.m. as crews work to clean the mess.

Motorist are being urged to seek alternate routes due to delays in the area.

A cement truck spilled part of its contents a short time ago on the ramp from Rutherford Ave, Charlestown, to Rt 93SB. Cleanup is underway. Ramp expected to be closed for approximately one more hour. Motorists should expect delays. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 30, 2021

Breaking: on ramp to 93 south in Charlestown at Washington street closed after truck dumps load of concrete #7news pic.twitter.com/cRw2tSRmOm — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 30, 2021

