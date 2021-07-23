BOSTON (WHDH) - A cleanup is underway after a Vietnam War memorial in Boston was defaced with spray paint.

Red paint was found Friday on the memorial at the Fenway Rose Garden.

Workers are using pressure washers to get the paint off areas where names of veterans are etched in white.

No additional information was immediately available.

Boston police are investigating the incident.

