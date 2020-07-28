Cleanup underway after water main break floods homes, yards in Woburn

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Cleanup is underway after a water main break flooded homes and yards in Woburn early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the break in the area of Boyd and Forest Park roads found water rushing into nearby homes.

Edward Macinnes says about four to six inches of water came into his home.

“It was coming down like a river,” he recalled. “It actually looked like a river came right through.”

Todd Symonds captured video of the water pouring into his basement.

He says his son looked outside and knew that something wasn’t right.

“He said, ‘Dad, I think there is a river coming down our street,’ and I said, ‘Let me check it out,’ and indeed it was,” Symonds explained.

Crews are working to fix the water main break.

The cause remains under investigation.

