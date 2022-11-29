LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Cleanup is underway after a water main break left parts of Lowell underwater and forced nearly 200 people out of their homes Monday night.

The issue was resolved early Tuesday morning and the hole where the break occurred was paved over.

Many of the people who were displaced live in the Archambault Towers, where water poured into basement and first floor units.

Over 90 residents spent the night at emergency shelters at the Lowell Senior Center on Broadway Street and the Mercier Center on Salem Street. Some people and their pets were even rescued by boat as the city’s streets turned into rivers.

Local roadways that were flooded include Moody and Cabot Streets and Father Morissette Boulevard, which has since reopened.

