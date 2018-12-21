Cleanup underway after wild winds leave 8,000 without power in Massachusetts

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - High winds and heavy rain pounded several coastal communities in Massachusetts Friday, leaving emergency crews cleaning up downed trees and felled limbs.

Powerful wind gusts topped 50 mph for much of the day, bringing down trees and power lines and leaving more than 8,000 Bay State residents without power, according to National Grid and Eversource.

As utility crews worked to repair the damage, emergency responders were called in to guard live wires. Coastal communities are also on alert for the possibility of localized flooding ahead of the 10 p.m. high tide.

And though it wasn’t ideal, many residents said they will take this over a nor’easter any day.

“There shouldn’t be too much flooding,” Marshfield Harbormaster Michael Mimeo said. “Compared to the Nor’easters this is a win for Marshfield.”

Just west of Plimoth Plantation, a large pine tree that came crashing down scattered live wires across Veronica Drive.

Homeowner Laurie Reed said she heard the tree come down.

“I was putting groceries away and I heard a large thud,” she said.

Damage was also reported in Brookline, West Brookfield, and Upton.

