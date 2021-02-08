Cleanup underway after winter storm dumps a foot of snow in parts of Mass.

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Cleanup is underway after a winter storm dumped a foot of snow in some Massachusetts communities Sunday.

Sharon saw 12.1 inches of snow, with Medfield getting 11 inches and Foxborough 10.5 inches.

This all came after a snowstorm earlier in the week left part of the Bay State buried with more than 20 inches of fresh powder.

Sunday’s storm created slick road conditions, causing some problems for drivers.

“There was quite a bit of black ice I was noticing,” Julie Frenis said. “It was getting a bit slippery out.”

One plow driver in Framingham ended up crashing into a car dealership after his truck appeared to lose traction.

The owner of the business, Diogo Gomes, said, “He lost control and slammed the corner of the building.”

While many will be digging out Monday, some say they are making the best of the latest round of snowfall.

“We like to ski, so we like the snow for the most part,” John Moner said.

