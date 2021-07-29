MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a popular ice cream shop in Middleton Thursday night leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

Broken glass and debris littered the parking lot outside Richardson’s Ice Cream shop after a woman backed her car into the stand around 8 p.m.

She was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

No one else was hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

