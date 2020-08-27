Cleanup underway following tractor-trailer crash on I-293 in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police have shutdown traffic lanes on I-293 Northbound in Manchester following a tractor-trailer crash on Thursday, officials said.

Emergency crews responded to the crash near the I-93 Northbound ramp and shutdown lanes of travel for cleanup, state police said.

One lane remains open at this hour.

No additional information was immediately released.

#TrafficAlert ⚠️ I-293 Northbound from I-93 Northbound (lower split) in Manchester is closed due to motor vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer. Please seek an alternative route. #NHTraffic #NHSP #TroopB — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) August 27, 2020

Update — the ramp from I-93 NB to I-293 NB has one lane open for travel. #NHTraffic #NHSP pic.twitter.com/SuzCxHS3NP — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) August 27, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)