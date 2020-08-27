Cleanup underway following tractor-trailer crash on I-293 in Manchester, NH

Courtesy New Hampshire State Police

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police have shutdown traffic lanes on I-293 Northbound in Manchester following a tractor-trailer crash on Thursday, officials said.

Emergency crews responded to the crash near the I-93 Northbound ramp and shutdown lanes of travel for cleanup, state police said.

One lane remains open at this hour.

No additional information was immediately released.

 

