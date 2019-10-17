Cleanup underway in Marshfield after wind gusts down trees, cause power outages

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents in Marshfield awoke Thursday morning to downed trees and power outages caused by the wind gusts of a potent coastal storm.

James Dalton heard a huge tree come toppling down near his home around 2:30 a.m.

“It sounded like a big crash,” he recalled. “You could hear it coming down slow.”

Another fallen tree created trouble for resident Chris Jones as he tried to drive to work.

“A tree was on 3A, a car was coming at me and I just barely saw it and I just caught the edge (of the tree) and it messed up my car a bit,” he said.

Marshfield Public Schools closed as crews scrambled to open roads and get power restored to customers.

“South Shore and the Cape did see the bulk of the power outages,” Eversource spokesperson Reid Lamberty said. “That’s because if you look at the wind gusts, it really had more of an impact in this area.”

Cleanup efforts are continuing throughout Massachusetts.

