WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were busy in Worcester Tuesday evening, working to remove snow that accumulated in their area throughout a long day of winter weather.

Though snow totals were lower than others seen in communities such as Ashby or Hubbardston, the 11.7 inches measured at Worcester Regional Airport still had many digging out within Worcester.

“It’s a lot of work,” one person said. “Not easy.”

Worcester Department of Public Works officials said this storm was a mild one for the city. Still, officials said wind remained a concern on Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re expecting the wind to pick up,” Public Works and Parks Commissioner Jay Fink said.

So far, Fink said the city had seen just one tree and a few branches come down during this storm.

“[B]ut we do expect that it’s going to come back with a vengeance,” Fink added.

As temperatures dropped, crews were preparing for an even busier night Tuesday as they work to clear roads in hopes of getting children back to school on Wednesday.

“The hope is, as we get towards midnight or thereafter, the roads should be passable and we should see all systems go for school back again tomorrow,” Fink said.

Worcester schools are scheduled to open with a two hour delay as of Tuesday night. Officials plan to update families by 5 a.m. if they have to cancel school for a second day.

A parking ban will remain in effect for some streets in Worcester through 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)