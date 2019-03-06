‘Clearing snow can save lives’: Police warn drivers after flying sheet of ice injures motorist

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Removing snow from your car after a nasty storm may be an unpleasant activity, but police are warning drivers that failing to do so will result in a ticket.

“Clearing snow from your vehicle can save lives,” the Taunton Police Department said in a Facebook post after a sheet of ice flew from a box truck on South Walker Street on Wednesday morning and smashed through the window of a vehicle that was traveling behind it.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was left covered in glass, according to police.

The box truck driver did not stop.

“We understand that clearing the snow from your vehicle can be difficult, however, if you fail to do so, you can be stopped by police and cited,” police added.

The incident is under investigation.

