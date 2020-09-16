Clergy members, Boston officials condemn violence in LA where 2 deputies were shot

BOSTON (WHDH) - Clergy members joined city officials at the Boston police headquarters Wednesday morning so they could prayer together for two sheriff’s deputies who were shot during an ambush in Los Angeles.

Mayor Martin Walsh, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross, and Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins attended the vigil at 8 a.m. alongside Black and white clergy members from different denominations.

The group condemned the act of violence in Los Angeles where two deputies were shot in their cruiser this past weekend. The suspect remains on the run.

“We are praying for the two sheriff’s deputies ambushed and shot in Los Angeles while doing their jobs,” one clergy member said. “We pray for their recovery and the comfort and support of their families.”

Authorities say the victims are both expected to survive in what they are calling a miracle.

“We join the cries of so many in California and throughout the country to denounce such outrage as lawlessness,” another clergy member said. “Random or planned attacks on our law enforcement community are unacceptable.”

The clergy members are calling for mutual respect between residents and police officers, and are asking elected officials to take action.

“You can’t be celebrating BLM and all of that and then when it comes to supporting our law enforcement we’re silent,” a third clergy member said. “We are calling upon our black elected officials today to join us in condemning violence against the law enforcement community.”

A reward of $275,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the gunman in Los Angeles who opened fire on those deputies.

