Clerk charged with fatally shooting suspected beer thief

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida convenience store clerk fatally shot a man who was trying to steal about $36 worth of beer.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports that 22-year-old Mehedeun Hasan faces a second-degree murder charge. He been in jail since last Tuesday’s shooting, but his charge was upgraded after 43-year-old Rennie Defoe Jr. died Saturday.

Deputies say Defoe entered the Lakeland store, walked to the beer cooler, picked up three 18-packs of Natural Ice beer and then walked out of the store without paying.

Authorities say Defoe was already in his car and backing out of a parking spot when Hasan ran outside and opened fire. Defoe was taken to a nearby hospital, where he eventually died.

Hasan was being held without bond. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.

