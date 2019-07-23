Clerk dies week after being hit by car outside Weymouth gas station

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A clerk who was hit by a car outside of a Weymouth gas station last week passed away Monday night, officials announced.

Majid “Mike” Hamade, 64, died at the hospital after he suffered serious injuries in a pedestrian crash involving an SUV at the Mobil on Route 18 on July 15.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time,” the Weymouth Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Hamade had been in the intensive care unit at South Shore Hospital with his family by his side.

The gas station owner confirmed that Hamade was the same worker who was robbed at gunpoint in January.

Customer Richard Pike recalled that Hamade “got pistol-whipped and still came back to work like a week later.”

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing, with no charges at this time.

A GoFundMe has been posted in support of Hamade and his family.

