WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A clerk magistrate has found Brockton’s former police chief can be arraigned on a charge of negligent operation after a civilian made his case in a hearing Monday.

Sean Sheridan asked the magistrate to decide if the former chief, Emmanuel Gomes, could face three charges in connection with a vehicle crash in May, 2021.

An accident report said Gomes caused the crash, but no charges or citations were ever issued.

Sheridan, who is not a lawyer, believed Gomes should be held accountable and made his case during a six hour hearing in Wrentham.

The clerk ultimately green-lit one of the three charges after Sheridan called almost a dozen witnesses.

Gomes’s attorney called the effort a circus and said that he was disappointed with the outcome.

“I disagree with the ruling and we’re going to litigate the case,” Attorney John McLaughlin said. “It’s just a matter of… it’s not up to us where it’s going to be.”

Monday’s hearing was moved to Wrentham to preserve impartiality, but was open to the public due to public interested.

An advocacy group called the DAARC Coalition, short for “Demilitarize, Accountability, Reallocation, and to Reimagine Community,” said the decision is what they consider to be just the first step.

“We need this, we need this kind of accountability, transparency,” said DAARC Coalition Leader, Bri Nichols. “This case is a very specific example of why a civilian review board with subpoena power is necessary,”

It is not clear at this time where a possible arraignment could be held.

