Clerk suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting inside Roxbury convenience store

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – The owner of a Roxbury convenience store is both heartbroken and shaken after his young clerk was shot in the head overnight.

Abdul Martin, owner of M&R convenience on Shawmut Avenue said his 21-year-old employee was shot around 9:30 p.m.

” I don’t know how we are going to survive here,” Martine said through tears. “I am afraid to open the store.”

Clerk shot in Roxbury is fighting for his life while Police search for the shooter & store owner is speaking out tonight on 7 #7news pic.twitter.com/E0FC7m9kf5 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) July 15, 2020

Mary Quirk said she was inside the store on Shawmut Avenue around 9:30 p.m. when the violence unfolded.

“I heard somebody yelling,” she recalled. “I was right inside the door when they brought him out on a stretcher.”

The man, whom Quirk identified as the employee, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

Quirk says the recent violence needs to stop.

“I’m disappointed. I really am,” she said. “I’ve gotten to the point where I’m scared because it was never like this around here, at least not what I saw or experienced.”

Quirk added that she is praying for the victim and hopes he is OK.

He was set to start a three-day vacation on Wednesday but, remains in the intensive care unit of a Boston hospital.

An investigation remains ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to step forward.

