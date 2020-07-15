Clerk suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting inside Roxbury convenience store

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman described the terrifying moment when she witnessed a clerk get shot inside a Roxbury convenience store on Tuesday night.

Mary Quirk says she was inside the store on Shawmut Avenue around 9:30 p.m. when the violence unfolded.

“I heard somebody yelling,” she recalled. “I was right inside the door when they brought him out on a stretcher.”

The man, whom Quirk identified as an employee, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

Quirk says the recent violence needs to stop.

“I’m disappointed. I really am,” she said. “I’ve gotten to the point where I’m scared because it was never like this around here, at least not what I saw or experienced.

Quirk added that she is praying for the victim and hopes he is OK.

His current condition has not been released.

