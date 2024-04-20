BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of climate activists were arrested at Hanscom airfield in Bedford on Saturday after some of them breached a security perimeter and trespassed on the tarmac, according to state police.

The group Extinction Rebellion Boston took credit for the protest, which resulted in 20 people being arrested for trespassing, disorderly conduct, and other charges, a state police spokesman said. The activists say they were protesting a proposed expansion that would add dozens of private jets to its airfield.

“This expansion will increase the emissions at Hanscom airfield by 300 percent,” said Jamie McGonagill, of Extinction Rebellion Boston. “It will effectively cancel out 70 percent of all solar power in the state of Massachusetts.”

MassPort officials say the airfield was briefly closed while the protest was underway but has since reopened.

In a statement, Gov. Maura Healey’s administration said, “The proposed Hanscom Airport Expansion project is currently undergoing environmental review. Our administration will closely review the findings.”

