BOSTON (WHDH) - Climate protesters blocked rush hour traffic in Boston on Friday as they marched toward South Station as part of a demonstration aimed at raising awareness about the impact fossil fuels have on the environment.

Dozens of protesters blocked traffic on Seaport Boulevard while carrying a banner that read “No New Fossil Fuel Infrastructure.”

Video from Sky7-HD showed the 50 or 60 protesters crowding into the right lane of the roadway.

No additional information was immediately available.

