SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police responded to the area outside Gov. Charlie Baker’s home in Swampscott on Tuesday after a group of climate protesters chained themselves to a large pink boat outside.

The demonstration on Monument Avenue featured several protesters chained to the boat, which had the words “Climate Emergency” and “Just Transition” painted on the sides.

State troopers could be seen working to remove the people and the boat from the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

