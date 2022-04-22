BOSTON (WHDH) - Climate activists marched through the streets of Boston in honor of Earth Day Friday before eventually staging a “die-in” outside Beacon Hill.

The events began around 1 p.m. with event organizers from Extinction Rebellion speaking not only on the impacts of climate change but also on many social issues society is facing.

Extinction Rebellion is an organization based mainly in Europe that fights against what they call human extinction.

They told 7NEWS their hope is to grab the attention of those in office.

The march spanned several hours and remained peaceful throughout.

