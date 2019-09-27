Climate change protesters block bridge in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of climate change protesters are blocking a bridge in Boston’s Seaport section on Friday afternoon.

Activists, as part of an international grassroots movement called Extinction Rebellion, have flocked to the Congress Street Bridge to demand radical moves to fight climate change.

The event, known as Flood the Seaport, aims to grab state and federal politicians and advocate for policy that addresses climate change.

The bridge is completely impassable, video from Sky7 HD showed.

Protestors say they are sorry for the disruption but say it is necessary to call for action.

Hundreds of thousands of young people skipped class last week across the world to take part in similar rallies.

