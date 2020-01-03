Climate protesters arrested after blocking train tracks in Harvard

HARVARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Climate protesters were arrested Friday morning after blocking train tracks in Harvard as part of their push to close a coal plant in Bow, New Hampshire.

Members of the “No Coal No Gas” campaign set up a three-story scaffolding overnight and suspended themselves above the tracks with signs reading, “Decoalanize Your Mind,” in an attempt to stop a freight train from delivering coal to the power plant.

Officers took the demonstrators into custody more than seven hours after they began their protest. The Harvard police chief says they will be charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Harvard fire rescue crews took down the scaffolding, allowing the train to continue to its destination.

The Climate Disobedience Center tweeted that this is the fifth time in less than a month that activists have blocked a coal train heading to the power plant in Bow, N.H.

