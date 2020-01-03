Climate protesters pushing for NH coal plant closure block train tracks in Harvard

HARVARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Climate protesters are blocking train tracks in Harvard as they push for the closure of a coal plant in Bow, New Hampshire.

Members of the “No Coal No Gas” campaign set up scaffolding overnight and suspended themselves above the tracks with signs reading, “Decoalanize Your Mind,” in an attempt to stop a freight train carrying coal.

A Harvard fire rescue crew responded to the scene to monitor the protest.

The Climate Disobedience Center tweeted that this is the fifth time in less than a month that activists have blocked a coal train heading to the power plant in Bow, N.H.

