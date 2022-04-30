BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of climbers scaled more than 1,000 steps at Fenway Park to fight lung cancer on Saturday.

The home of the Red Sox hosted its second Fight For Air Climb, held by the American Lung Association. Participants clambered up 1,012 steps, with firefighters adding an extra 45 to 80 pounds of gear.

“It’s tiring, it’s exhausting, it almost simulates what I would think someone having lung cancer would be,” said North Andover firefighter Kevin Lundy. “But our problem is the short term, other people is long term or daily.”

Organizers are trying to raise $300,000 to fight lung cancer and are 80 percent of the way there.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)