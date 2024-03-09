BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of Boston-area residents put their endurance to the test for a good cause Saturday during the American Lung Association’s annual Fight For Air Climb Boston at One Boston Place.

Participants climbed 789 stairs, to the 41st floor of the local landmark to raise awareness and over $250,000 to support research, advocacy and education for those with lung diseases and lung cancer. The vertical climb is meant to simulate the difficulties people living with breathing issues deal with.

The event was sponsored by Wellpoint (formerly UniCare), a health benefits company serving Massachusetts state and municipal employees, retirees, and their families and drew dozens of firefighters who made the climb with all of their equipment on.

Kelly Pszenny climbed in memory of her mom, Rose, who had COPD.

“Just seeing my mother suffer, it killed me,” she recalled, adding, “This is really the true feeling, our lungs are so heavy we really cant breathe.”

American Lung Association Director of Advocacy Dan Fitzgerald said, “Every time that we’re able to get new emerging research out there to makes sure there’s new cutting edge treatment options for folks who are dealing with lung cancer and other diseases and making sure we’re doing everything we can do to support that.”

More information and information to donate is available at FightForAirClimb.org/Boston.

