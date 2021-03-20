Clinic gives educators vaccines in Charlestown before they’re required to return to class

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 170 educators rolled up their sleeves for COVID-19 vaccinations at a clinic in Charlestown Saturday, saying the clinic was a necessary step to get vaccines before they’re required to be in classrooms.

The clinic at the New Health center was set up to make sure teachers have access to vaccines before the state is requiring them to be back in class, and educators said they’ve had difficulty getting the protection they need.

“It’s been pretty hard to find a location, or a facility to sign up for it,” said Charlestown High School guidance counselor Josette Teneus. “It took me a few weeks but it’s really important that we get it in our arms and be ready to be comfortable and teach our kids.”

SOT: KRISTEN SIMONELLI / NEW HEALTH, DEPUTY OPERATIONS OFFICER

“We really wanted to make it a priority for the schools in Charlestown so today we did the high school,” said New Health Deputy Operations Officer Kristen Simonelli, adding that next week they will hold a clinic for staff from the Warren Prescott and Clarence Edwards schools.

But Teneus said she was still concerned — Saturday’s shot was just her first, so she won’t be fully vaccinated when students return.

“Our younger students haven’t taken it yet and I’m not sure what to expect with them coming in,” Teneus said. “And you’re working with high schoolers so the space and the distance, now they say 3 feet where it used to be 6, so I’m not sure how safe that’s going to be.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)