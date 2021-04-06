Clinic run by Boston Medical Center mistakenly vaccinates residents 18 and older

BOSTON (WHDH) - Anyone 18 years and older was able to get vaccinated at the Russell Auditorium in Dorchester for some time on Monday, which goes against state guidelines.

7NEWS learned that the word spread like wildfire on social media and many showed up to get their shot without an appointment.

Boston Medical Center, who runs the clinic, addressed the mishap in a statement: “Due to an error made in the clinic’s pre-registration process, the community vaccination clinic run by Boston Medical Center and local partners at Russell Auditorium began vaccinating community residents 18 and older. The clinic has ceased vaccinations for that age group, and we are adhering to state guidelines in advance of full eligibility later this month.”

The center did not disclose how many ineligible residents received the vaccine or how long it took to realize there was an error.

Massachusetts expanded its vaccine eligibility Monday to include people ages 55 years and older and those with one qualifying medical condition.

People can check to see if their medical condition qualifies them to get the vaccine by viewing the full list here.

Anyone 16 years and older will become eligible April 19.

