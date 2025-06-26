CLINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A young child who died after being pulled from the water in Clinton on Wednesday has been identified as 8-year-old Brady Cassidy.

His grandmother told 7News that Cassidy, who had autism, loved music and Paw Patrol. She said he got out of her home without her knowing.

Cassidy was a rising third grader at Clinton Elementary School.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Brady’s family and friends during this difficult time,” Clinton Superintendent Steve Meyer said in a letter to school families. “We know that this news can be difficult for young students to understand and process. We will have guidance staff available at Clinton Elementary School tomorrow, June 26, from 11:00-12:00 for parents and students who may want to stop in to help process their grief.”

Crews responding to a report of a boy in the water off Lakeside Avenue found Cassidy unresponsive, according to police.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is being investigated by the Clinton Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

