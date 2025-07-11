WEST BOYLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Clinton man appeared in court on Friday after being accused of carjacking a woman at a West Boylston Dairy Queen drive-through last week.

A judge found Cameron Suarez, 26, is dangerous and should remain behind bars. the decision comes after it was revealed Suarez was out on bail for attempted murder when the alleged car jacking took place.

Suarez was arrested in 2023 following a shooting in Clinton. He posted $10,000 bail and was given a GPS ankle bracelet. On July 6, prosecutors say Suarez went to his mother’s Clinton home and took the keys to his grandfather’s car without permission.

“When he was trying to leave that home, in that vehicle, he did strike his grandfather and mother with the vehicle and knocking them to the ground,” said prosecutor Nickolaus Scholl.

Detectives say Suarez cut his court ordered GPS, went to West Boylston, where police say he told a woman in a Dairy Queen drive through that he had a gun, threw her out of the car, and took off.

Suarez’s defense attorney argued he’s not a flight risk, but the judge didn’t let Suarez leave the courtroom, holding him for 120 days.

