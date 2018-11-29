Clock falls from crane, nearly hits tower workers before shattering on ground below

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WHDH) — A repair crew working on the Purdue University Bell Tower escaped disaster on Tuesday when a clock face they were replacing was dropped from a crane, nearly hitting them and damaging the brick tower in the process.

Video shared by a student on social media shows the face becoming detached from the crane and bouncing off the bucket truck on which two workers were standing before crashing to the ground and shattering into many pieces.

The face hit the tower on its descent, chipping a piece off the structure.

No one was injured in the scare.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)