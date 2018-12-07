BOSTON (AP) — Amal Clooney has told thousands of women gathered for a professional conference in Boston that there’s still has a long way to go to end sexual harassment and violence even after historic #MeToo movement.

The international human rights lawyer said Thursday during her keynote address at the two-day Massachusetts Conference for Women that “We are living through a defining moment in the fight for gender equality.” But Clooney said there a “long way from #MeToo to never again.”

Clooney and other speakers reflected on #MeToo a year after sexual misconduct revelations against powerful men exploded into a viral Twitter hashtag and a global movement.

Among them was Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, who is one of many women who have said they were sexually abused by a former Olympic team doctor.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)