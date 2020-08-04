Clorox says wipes shortage will last into 2021

Clorox says customers will see a shortage in its disinfectant wipes, in high demand since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, into 2021.

The company said it has aggressively ramped up production for the wipes, but that it won’t be able to keep up with demand, which has boosted sales by 22 percent.

The company said that the upcoming cold and flu season, combined with pandemic demand, means it will take a year to reach the supply level necessary for customer needs.

