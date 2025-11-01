BOSTON (WHDH) - A Delta flight was instructed to perform a go-around procedure before landing Thursday in order to avoid a Cape Air flight that was taking off at the same time, according to a Delta spokesperson.

The Delta flight from Paris headed to New York was diverted to Boston because of bad weather conditions.

Upon landing at Logan Airport, the Delta pilot was instructed to not land and maintain separation from a Cape Air flight that was taking off.

The spokesperson said the Delta plane was able to land safely.

None of the nearly 300 people on board were hurt.

