NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a motorist crashed into a liquor store in Newton on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Route 9 found a Honda HRV lodged in the front of Mr. K’s Wines and Spirits. The driver, a woman in her 70s, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported, but store clerk Nick Patel said three people were near the counter when the car struck the building.

“Close call,” Patel said.

“I’m glad there was no one walking on the sidewalk in front of her, it would’ve been a disaster,” said store owner Harry Carter.

There was no structural damage to the building and the cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

