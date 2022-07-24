Plymouth’s Harbormaster is reminding boaters to be mindful of marine life after a passing whale bumped into a vessel over the weekend.

A group of small boats were sailing in the area of White Horse beach Sunday morning when one of the many whales recently seen in the area breached in front of a vessel, making contact and hitting the ship’s bow.

The Town of Plymouth Facebook page claimed the operator of the boat was not injured and that the 19′ boat suffered no major damage.

Since then, the town’s Harbormaster department is recommending boaters keep a distance of at least 100 yards when whales are visible.

A Harbormaster boat was operating nearby at the time of Sunday’s whale bump, and was able to respond quickly to the incident.

The matter is now being investigated by Massachusetts Environmental Police.