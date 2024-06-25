DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - In Tuesday’s closing arguments in the Karen Read murder trial, 7News legal analyst Tom Hoopes said it’s crucial for both sides to get their point across, and there are some key points in the case they’ll be making to the jury.

The prosecution called more than 60 witnesses, while the defense called only six in just two days of testimony. Hoopes said there’s a good reason for that.

“The prosecution has the burden of proof,” Hoopes said. “The defense on the other hand only wants to establish reasonable doubt.”

Hoopes pointed out why the defense didn’t necessarily need to call the 68 witnesses the prosecution did.

“They put on their best witnesses that they thought could blow a hole in the prosecution’s case, which is the smart thing to do,” he said. “Whenever you put a witness on the stand you get what you want but the other side gets an opportunity to go on the attack.”

Soon, the case will be in the hands of the jury.

“The jury was in the court room the jury heard it,” Hoopes said. “The jury is going to decide who to believe amongst the experts, or they don’t believe anybody enough and there is reasonable doubt.”

The length of jury deliberations may very well depend on what is said in closing statements.

“I think in this case the closing arguments are going to make the difference,” Hoopes said.

