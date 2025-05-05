Closing arguments began Monday in the state trial of three former Tennessee police officers charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols.

Prosecutors are trying to convince the jury that those officers used excessive force in the 2023 incident that lead to Nichols’ death.

Two other officers took plea deals ahead of a federal trial last year. They are not being tried as part of the state trial.

All three of the officers charged have pleaded not guilty to charges including second degree murder, aggravated assault, and official misconduct.

Body camera footage captured the moments several officers held Nichols down and repeatedly hit him with batons and their fists. The video also shows the officers leaving him on the pavement propped up against a squad car as they seemingly celebrated their actions.

Nichols, a 29-year-old FedEx worker, was pulled over because police say he was driving recklessly. Memphis police later said the department could not find any evidence backing up that reasoning for the traffic stop.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)