COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Closing statements in the Brian Walshe murder trial concluded Friday morning.

Walshe, 50, of Cohasset, is charged with murdering his wife Ana Walshe in January 2023.

Judge Freniere ruled Thursday on the prosecution’s motion to not allow jurors to hear that Walshe pleaded guilty to lying to police about his wife’s disappearance and moving her body. She said it is irrelevant to whether Walshe actually committed murder.

In closing statements, Walshe’s defense team said Ana suffered a sudden, unexplained death and that he disposed of her body for fear of being blamed for her death.

— Defense closing statement —

Prosecutors said Walshe disposed of Ana’s body in multiple locations throughout the area after dismembering her, purchasing the tools to cut up her body and clean up afterwards on trips to hardware stores captured on surveillance cameras.

— Prosecution closing statement —

Jurors received instructions following conclusion of the attorneys’ presentations.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)